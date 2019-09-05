Jim Cramer: U.S. economic strength empowers President Trump to keep playing hardball on China trade

Reacting to China announcing Thursday that top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators agreed to meet early next month for another round of talks, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says that U.S. economic strength empowers President Trump to keep playing hardball on China trade.
Matthew J. Belvedere for CNBC:
President Donald Trump can continue to take a hard line on China trade because the U.S. economy keeps chugging along, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Thursday… Cramer was reacting to China announcing on Thursday that top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators spoke by phone late Wednesday and agreed to meet early next month for another round of talks. U.S. officials confirmed the call but not the October timetable, saying only that talks would happen in the “coming weeks” in Washington.
“The Chinese still need it more than we do,” Cramer said, pointing to the strong U.S. labor market, with Thursday data on weekly jobless claims showing only a small uptick and the ADP private payrolls report for August coming in much better than expected.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the talks early next month produce a more balanced U.S.-China trade relationship along with verifiable protections of U.S. intellectual property.
I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018
At least half of the popular fallacies about economics come from assuming that economic activity is a zero-sum game, in which what is gained by someone is lost by someone else. But transactions would not continue unless both sides gained, whether in international trade, employment, or renting an apartment. — Thomas Sowell, June 14, 2006
6 Comments
I truly want Mr. Trump to succeed. I want America to be “great” without question. But his undeniable track record of pettiness and deception and outright lies and moral (and financial) bankruptices do not give me confidence. Rather than attack ME.. someone please show me his track record of success so I can rally behind him.
I know farmers will be especially happy to learn China won’t be buying their crops anytime soon.
So Drump fucks us with his SALT tax. And fucks us again with sales tax disguised as Tariffs. Plus he hates Mexico and anybody that doesn’t agree with him. And he hates the military and their families. A fucking lunatic prick. Hope he has a coronary soon.
Quoting Jim Cramer at CNBC? Really?!! Just another self-interested talking head blathering away.
For every Cramer there’s a dozen real analysts to will point to the lack of impact the trade war has had on China, and how it will withstand the trade war beyond Trump’s administration. Here’s the conclusion from one such analysis at ZeroHedge, a nice mainstream libertarian economic site (far more info at the site than you’ll ever get from listening to a lifetime of Cramer):
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-03/how-will-china-handle-trade-war
And here is some analysis from Paul Craig Roberts about the situation with how globalization has moved America’s economy to China and other locations. PCR is the former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury under Reagan, and is prescient when describing how globalization under neoliberal economics has affected corporations like Apple, and its relationship to the American economy:
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2019/08/21/what-globalism-did-was-to-transfer-the-us-economy-to-china/
trump blows goats. Cramer masturbates while he watches