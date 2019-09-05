Private messaging apps ‘scrambling’ to overhaul software following Apple privacy changes

With iOS 13, Apple introduced a change that limits data collection practices using VoIP APIs. This move has consequences for messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

According to a new report from The Information, the makers of encrypted messaging apps like Signal, Wickr, Threema, and Wire are now scrambling to overhaul their software to protect key privacy features that they believe may be compromised by the changes.

App developers will be able to work around Apple’s changes, but Tom Leavy, a VP at encrypted Messaging app Wickr said that it’s a “significant engineering effort” that was unexpected.