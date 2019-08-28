T-Mobile adds postpaid eSIM support for iPhone XS, XR, and XS Max

T-Mobile today announced expanded support for embedded SIM (eSIM), which is basically just a physical SIM card gone digital. Last year, T-Mobile launched eSIM on prepaid plans, and starting August 28, customers activate an eSIM with a T-Mobile postpaid plan to open new ways of using an eSIM-equipped device by adding a second line on the same device.

eSIM is great for people who want to use both work and personal numbers on a single smartphone, set up a phone with an international carrier for extended stays outside the U.S. or just get rid of that physical SIM card. Plus, AT&T, Sprint and Verizon customers can get T-Mobile on their existing smartphone.

To date, Apple’s iPhone XS, XR, and XS Max are compatible with the T-Mobile eSIM solution.

To activate, iPhone XS, XR, and XS Max customers can visit a T-Mobile store nationwide starting August 28.

MacDailyNews Take: Great news for businesspeople and world travelers!