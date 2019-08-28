Apple releases iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 public betas

https://www.macrumors.com/2019/08/28/apple-seeds-ios-13-1-public-beta/”>Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iPadOS and iOS 13.1 update to [public beta testers], one day after surprising developers with the new beta.

Beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program will receive the iOS 13.1 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.

iOS 13.1 is not a mistake, but it was a surprise as Apple has never before released a point update for software that’s not out yet. With the update, Apple is likely aiming to make iOS 13.1 ready for download shortly after iOS 13 becomes available.