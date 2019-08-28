3 (great) iPad utilities you should download now

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

I use my iPad extensively when I travel — it’s all the computer I need — and over time I’ve come across a smattering of essential utilities for the tablet. I want to talk about three of them, which have recently been updated.

I spend a lot of time looking for iPad apps that can help you get things done. I’ve mentioned all three of these before, but as they’ve all been updated this month… These three apps help you take better notes, handle email more effectively and give you powerful tools for PDF creation, editing and management.