Why Apple’s move to iOS 13.1 betas before iOS 13 release makes sense

“It may seem like odd timing, but it makes sense for Apple to bring the iOS 13.1 beta to developers now, before iOS 13 actually ships,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld:

On Tuesday, Apple released a new iOS beta for developers, and it was a bit of a shocker, because it wasn’t an iOS 13 beta, but an iOS 13.1 beta. This raises a lot of issues about how Apple is approaching its impending releases of new hardware, its relationship with beta testers, and how it approaches overall software quality. This is great news for developers who need time with those features, since they can immediately begin testing them on iOS 13.1 rather than waiting around for iOS 13 to ship so that a new beta cycle can begin. But it’s also generating extra complexity, because those developers may now need to install different versions of iOS 13 on different devices in order to test on iOS 13.1 while also verifying that their software runs normally on iOS 13, which will presumably ship next month. It’s complicated.

MacDailyNews Take: So, has iOS 13 gone final? If so, with history as our guide, it shouldn’t be long between the releases of iOS 13.0 and iOS 13.1:

iOS 12.0 was released on September 17, 2018. iOS 12.1 arrived on October 30, 2018.