Foster + Partners envisions Miami’s new Apple Store as a nod to nautical heritage

Eric Baldwin for Arch Daily:

Foster + Partners have completed the new Apple Aventura store in Miami, Florida. Designed to embody the city’s openness, the project features an undulating vaulted roof that is reminiscent of the city’s nautical roots. The building’s materiality and flow are inspired by the region’s Art Deco buildings as the new two-level store responds to the light, culture and climate of Florida.

Foster + Partners worked in close collaboration with the design team at Apple led by chief design officer, Sir Jonathan Ive. Located in the new wing at the bustling Aventura Mall, the ground level is adjacent to the mall entrance plaza and the fountain featuring the incredible public art sculpture, Aventura Slide Tower by Carsten Höller, showcasing Miami’s status as a destination for art and culture. Ive said: “This store is very ‘Miami’ to me – its special trees, the light and the new roof. It is also quintessentially Apple, marrying the outdoor lifestyle with a sense of freedom and creativity that is intrinsic to the way we work.”