Like AirPods, but with noise canceling: The surprising Ausounds headphones

Remember all those rumors last year about next-generation AirPods that might feature active noise canceling? Well, those AirPods haven’t materialized yet but now Ausounds, a startup, has launched a new set of true wireless earbuds — the AU-Stream ANC — that have the same “stick” design as the AirPods and feature active noise-canceling. They’re on sale now for $150 and they’re surprisingly good if you get the right fit.
They feature 13mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5 hours of battery life with an additional 15 hours from the case and water-resistance (IPX5 certified). They also offer USB-C charging — that’s somewhat rare to find at this price point…
[A] tight seal is crucial not only for sound quality but the active noise-canceling doesn’t work effectively without it. Sound-wise the AU-Stream ANC is on par with the Sony WF-1000XM3. It doesn’t sound quite as detailed or as open — and the bass isn’t quite as well-defined. But it’s a very decent-sounding true wireless headphone with some good kick in the low end. And it does sound better than the AirPods.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, you won’t have all of the unique AirPods goodies like voice-activated Siri access and instantly ready to use with all your devices sans Bluetooth pairing, as there’s no H1 chip in the AU Stream ANC earphones.
I love my AirPods so much I have 2 sets. But the instant on has rarely worked on with my iPhone, iPad or Macbook air.