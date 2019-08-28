Mac: ‘Your system is infected with (3) viruses!’ Here’s the fix

Serhat Kurt for macReports:

Do you see a popup message saying your Mac is infected with viruses? This popup message may appear in your browser (Safari or Chrome etc). Specifically this popup message says:

Your system is infected with 3 viruses! Our security check found traces of 2 malware and 1 spyware/phishing. System damage: 28.1%. Immediate removal required.

The immediate removal of the viruses is required to prevent further system damage, loss of Apps, Photos or other files. Traces of 1 phishing/spyware were found on your Mac with OSX.

Personal and banking information are at risk.

To avoid more damage click on “Scan Now” immediately. Our deep scan will provide help immediately!

1 minute and 29 seconds remaining before damage is permanent. (SCAN NOW)

The alert is not coming from Apple or Apple Care. Do not call the number or do not click Scan Now. You should not interact with pop-ups or webpages that seem to take over your screen. These web sites and messages are designed to steal your personal information. Just ignore everything what the message says and do the following…