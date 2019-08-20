Apple Music launches ‘Shazam Discovery Top 50’ chart

Apple Music today launched the “Shazam Discovery Top 50.” The chart, which chronicles breaking artists, will be updated every Tuesday and is exclusively available to stream on Apple Music.

Variety:

[The new chart] uses “Shazam’s proprietary algorithms [to offer] a unique predictive view on rising artists and reacting tracks to Apple Music subscribers.” With 20 million Shazams each day and over 1 billion downloads of its app, that’s a fairly significant test audience. The chart will be updated every Tuesday and is exclusively available to stream on Apple Music.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a great way to stay ridiculously current! Apple Music subscribers can check out the “Shazam Discover Top 50” playlist here.