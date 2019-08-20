Investor buys back into Apple because Tim Cook has Trump’s ear and more

Managing partner at Short Hills Capital, Steve Weiss, shared in an interview on CNBC that despite being a critic of Apple and Tim Cook in the past, he’s repurchased AAPL and that it’s “one of the bigger positions” for the investment firm.
Two of the reasons Weiss is bullish on Apple is he likes that Tim Cook has the ear of President Trump and the company’s more aggressive approach.
Steve Weiss told CNBC that the first reason he bought back into AAPL was that Tim Cook is unique in being able to have Trump’s ear while also recently moving back some production (Mac Pro) to China.
He sees the purchase of Intel’s modem business as a strong and positive move. Weiss believes 5G coming to iPhone in the future will spur a big upgrade cycle in the future.
MacDailyNews Note: The CNBC interview:
Apple shares surging in the past two weeks…prompting @stephenLweiss to "significantly" increase his $AAPL position today. His bull case on the stock 👇 pic.twitter.com/D1yO9G6Rlh
— CNBC Halftime Report (@HalftimeReport) August 20, 2019
2 Comments
Someone should remind Mr. Weiss that it is more prudent to buy low and sell high.
I realize this is a foreign concept to MDN with its buy buy buy BUY mantra.
Before you attack me for the gall of proposing that AAPL, like every other stock, does not climb endlessly forever, please refer to trends and tell us all if the miraculous Trump tax giveaway pushed the market up or down? Up of course. The sugar high before the decline. Word to the wise: check your assets allocation instead of betting too much onto any one horse.
