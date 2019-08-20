Investor buys back into Apple because Tim Cook has Trump’s ear and more

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Managing partner at Short Hills Capital, Steve Weiss, shared in an interview on CNBC that despite being a critic of Apple and Tim Cook in the past, he’s repurchased AAPL and that it’s “one of the bigger positions” for the investment firm.

Two of the reasons Weiss is bullish on Apple is he likes that Tim Cook has the ear of President Trump and the company’s more aggressive approach.

Steve Weiss told CNBC that the first reason he bought back into AAPL was that Tim Cook is unique in being able to have Trump’s ear while also recently moving back some production (Mac Pro) to China.

He sees the purchase of Intel’s modem business as a strong and positive move. Weiss believes 5G coming to iPhone in the future will spur a big upgrade cycle in the future.