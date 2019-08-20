Apple Card launches: A new credit card exclusive to Apple customers is getting a lot of hype

As Apple Card launches, a few naysayers have crawled out of the woodwork to add their two cents.

Nicholas Rossolillo for The Motley Fool:

In recent years, Apple has pivoted to a more service-oriented business. The App Store, a healthcare segment tied to the Watch, Apple TV (as well as the soon-to-be-launched Apple TV+ streaming service), and Apple Pay are leading the charge for the double-digit growth segment. A new product extension of Apple Pay, Apple Card, is getting a lot of attention, including the typical Apple treatment as a game-changing product entry just like the iPhone was. However, the new credit card probably won’t be the same kind of game changer… The Apple Card certainly looks and behaves a bit differently than the typical credit card, but it’s likely to be a simple extension of Apple Pay rather than a category-redefining product. For one thing, the Card is only going to be available to Apple product users, at least at this point.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card being exclusive to iPhone users hardly limits its prospects: Apple iPhone has an active installed base of over 900 million devices.

Apple just revolutionized another industry with Apple Card. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2019

Apple Card will be more popular than most people think and it will spur the use of Apple Pay significantly. — MacDailyNews, August 14, 2019