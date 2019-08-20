‘The Morning Show’ won’t help sell Apple TV+… yet

Apple TV+ is a new streaming service from Apple where the most creative minds in TV and film tell the kinds of stories only they can. Featuring original shows and movies across every genre, Apple TV+ is coming this fall exclusively on the Apple TV app.

We may not know when Apple’s new TV+ service launches … or how much it costs or how many ways we can access it or how much content it will have … but we do have a full trailer for one of its first shows.

The good news is the (long-form) trailer looks exactly like we’d expect from a TV show with this level of cast involved and reaction has been (mostly) positive… Bloomberg is saying the service will launch in November at a $9.99 price point following a free trial. The report also states the service will begin with limited programming and then expand out over time.

Now it bears repeating this is unofficial and, for all we know, Apple will plan some sort of package deal with Apple Music and Apple News+ as some sort of power bundle. Or not – but there’s got to be something else that they haven’t revealed yet because on the surface it’s a little confusing. As a result, shareholders have to question what is taking Apple so long with details.

“Morning Show” probably fits right at home into the tech giant’s streaming plans, but until we know and see the full complement of offerings, along with all the basic details, there’s something lost in translation … and we will likely be waiting at least a few more weeks for clarity.