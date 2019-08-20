Porsche to stream Apple Music into all-new Taycan EV

Luxury automaker Porsche and Apple are teaming up to allow drivers of the all-new, all-electric Porsche Taycan to stream Apple Music directly into the car.

Phil LeBeau for CNBC:

Klaus Zellmer, President and Chief Executive Officer Porsche Cars North America said bringing Apple Music streaming into the Taycan is the type of advancement in the automaker has been targeting. “It’s about innovation. It’s about design. It’s about brand values that we share. And that’s why we were really excited when the project started,” Zellmer told automotive and tech reporters at a gathering In Atlanta at Porsche’s U.S. headquarters.

Apple is already a major player in the competitive in-car infotainment system industry wih Apple CarPlay. Unlike Apple CarPlay, which uses an iPhone plugged into the car to deliver music, navigation, e-mail, text messages or other information, the Taycan streams Apple Music directly and does not require an iphone to be plugged into the car. The Taycan will also feature Apple CarPlay capability.

We didn’t leave that out because we still feel it’s a valuable addition to our overall portfolio… Obviously, with Apple CarPlay, especially with a wireless phone you can access your mail your messages you can do phone calls, etc. — Lars Buchwald, director of sales, marketing and operations for Porsche Connect

Porsche has not yet set a base price for the Taycan. The first all-electric Porsche is scheduled to be delivered by the end to this year.