Why Apple doesn’t want users to replace their own batteries

As lithium-ion batteries become more common, companies like Apple are using software to make sure the batteries in its devices are authentic. This is because all lithium-ion batteries house chemical reactions and therefore the potential to swell, heat up, and eventually ignite.
The two recent incidents involving Apple products show a growing risk to the company’s brand: the lithium-ion batteries that power its devices.
First, the Federal Aviation Administration disclosed last week that some Apple laptops have been banned from flights. This comes after Apple recalled some 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop models because the batteries inside the computers pose a fire hazard… [Secondly] repair experts discovered that a menu inside the iPhone settings app will display a warning message if the iPhone battery wasn’t replaced by an Apple store or authorized servicer.
In both cases, Apple’s recommendation to users is the same: Get the battery replaced by Apple or an authorized service center… Fake replica batteries that look authentic are a growing problem not only for Apple, but for many electronics companies, said Nadim Maluf, CEO of Qnovo, which makes software that monitors the health and flow of power inside batteries for devices including Android phones. People buy fake batteries online, or repair shops buy them from unauthorized sources. These batteries can have chemistry issues which make them swell up, eventually leading to a fire, Maluf said.
It’s a real concern on flights. After all, nearly everyone on a flight has a smartphone, and a good number of people also are carrying laptops, battery packs, and other gadgets.
MacDailyNews Take: This is not a “we want to make a profit on battery replacements” issue. Apple has and makes more than enough money on myriad other products and services. This is a safety issue.
Scams abound in the unauthorized iPhone battery business and theses batteries are capable of doing much damage if not properly handled and installed.
Earlier this year, ZDNet’s Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reported that iPhone owners who purchase replacement batteries from third-party outlets need to be careful because it’s possible for them to be ripped off as it’s easy to take old iPhone batteries and “reset” them to make them look like new units. Kingsley-Hughes also reports that “the third-party market is also awash with cheap and nasty counterfeit batteries that are potentially unsafe.”
Which is why we cringe every time some frangamdroid loser shuffles aboard our plane with a piece of Samsung junk (which are notorious for battery explosions and fires)… It’s only a matter of time. — MacDailyNews, July 26, 2019
Back when I had an Android phone, with user changeable battery, I used to carry 2-3 spares in my pocket to last through the day. Third party spares.
I have an iPhone XS Max. My phone lasts a day and a half with heavy usage. No need to swap batteries when you use an iPhone. Also, for those who feel they need it, battery cases are a better solution than swappable batteries.
I got taken by a third-party battery scam. The battery lasted about six months before it swelled up and destroyed my iPhone 6. By saving $50 or so, I ended up losing hundreds.
Apple isn’t stopping us from installing off-brand batteries. But this move WILL let buyers of used iPhones know whether or not they’re buying a potential problem.
If apple just doesn’t charge A LOT OF MONEY for replacing batteries
I’m in favour of everything Apple is doing here apart from them holding back battery health information when it’s not an authorised replacement.
If they can get information from a battery, they should just show it. By not doing this, they are actually putting the customer in danger by leaving them blind to a potential bad battery. I hate artificial software limits like this and this just seems spiteful.
I can understand this right to repair movement but for my non-techie friends and family (Mum & Dad especially) who have no interest in doing this (I think this is the majority of people), I think Apple just needs to ensure there are plenty of authorised places you can get this done. Then in addition, always allow users to check the health of their battery and get any warning messages if it’s an unauthorised battery or bad installation.
This right to repair is all well and good but as devices get smaller, more complex and integrated this just becomes unpractical and unsafe for most people. It was okay in the 80s and 90s but things have moved on. Too good modern examples come to mind when trying to think about how practical right to repair is for battery replacement, AirPods (so small because they have to fit in your ears) and Tesla (dangerous due to amount of power involved and requirement to properly calibrate battery systems afterwards).
You would think that a company as reliant on battery tech as Apple is would be a global leader in battery tech. Several labs have demonstrated solid state lithium batteries that avoid all the safety problems of lithium-ion batteries. Why isn’t Apple industrializing this and owning the single most critical technology for next-generation portables?
It is ironic that the same people who think that the Bill of Rights is perfect and should never be revised are often the same people who claim that now technology is too complicated for the common man, so the rights of a product owner to repair his item must be circumvented by a manufacturer that has nothing but profit to gain by such restrictions. The only one shouldering the risk for screwing up product repairs is the person doing the repairs. Not Apple.
As otherwise intelligent people shrug their shoulders when companies like Apple make their products to be intentionally disposable, please take a field trip to your local municipal dump to see what you are encouraging Apple to do to the planet. Here’s what disposable junk looks like in the Caribbean (the Pacific patch is even more massive):
As MDN states, battery replacement is not a big profit source for Apple.
If a third party replaces the battery in an iPhone or iPad or MacBook with a non approved, d fictive battery and the item catches fire who catches the blame? APPLE! All the headlines will state, “Apple iPhone catches fire!”, or “Apple iPad catches fire.” Virtually none of those media outlets will research and find out that it was a defective, third party battery, and even fewer will publish that fact.
As a generic statement, “Apple doesn’t want users to replace their own batteries” that is not true. I have an older laptop and at the Apple store the guy told me it was obsolete (or whatever term they use) and that I can do it myself. Told me which screwdriver to use, said to buy a third party battery, and even suggested YouTube videos how to do it. So they may not want you to on newer models, they couldn’t care less on older models