Video shows why Apple doesn’t allow in-store replacement of swollen batteries

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Apple carries out a number of iPhone repairs in-store these days, but there is one fault that stores are forbidden from touching, and that’s swollen batteries.

There’s just too high a risk that these will be accidentally punctured during disassembly or removal, and a video of a DIY attempt at replacing a swollen battery in an iPhone 5s provides a graphic illustration of this.

Reddit user tryagainin47seconds posted a video of a coworker attempting to dismantle an iPhone, which burst into flames. The most likely explanation is that the man punctured the battery. The battery itself appears to have been third-party.

Replacement phone I got exploded in my face the other day. Luckily my work got it on video. from r/Wellthatsucks

MacDailyNews Take: Which is why we cringe every time some frangamdroid loser shuffles aboard our plane with a piece of Samsung junk (which are notorious for battery explosions and fires) on their way back to steerage. It’s only a matter of time.

This is also a very nice example of why Apple does not back “Right to Repair.”

