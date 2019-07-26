76% of retail IT decision makers believe that Apple devices are better than Windows or Android

Jamf today announced the results of an independent, global survey of 700 retail IT decision makers on the state of mobile technology in retail. Conducted by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by Jamf, the goal of the survey was to collect data on the benefits gleaned and challenges faced from mobile technology deployments in retail environments across the globe. Key findings reveal that nearly all IT decision makers surveyed (99%) say that their retail store(s) have implemented at least one mobile technology in store, highlighting the potential for technology to transform the shopping experience.

When it comes to the preferred mobile devices in retail, there is a clear preference of platforms among respondents. Over three-quarters (76%) of retail IT decision makers believe that Apple devices are better to use in retail than Windows or Android, despite nearly half (48%) using a mix of Apple, Windows and/or Android devices today. Issues with Windows or Android devices may be a factor in the preference for Apple only, as more than three-quarters of respondents (82%) who use Windows or Android in their retail environments experience problems.

MacDailyNews Take: Only 82%? Come on. You know it’s 100%, but 18% of the diehard IT doofuses won’t admit it.

“While mobile technology has been broadly adopted by retailers small and large, many applications of the technology are still only single-purpose,” said Josh Jagdfeld, director of alliances at Jamf. “iPad and iPhone, along with the power of the Apple app ecosystem, are being used in-store globally to allow retailers to get the most from their devices and optimize processes, engage teams and enhance the broader customer experience. However, even with the multitude of benefits that mobile technology makes possible, retailers are still facing challenges when it comes to finding, deploying and managing devices across multiple applications and workflows.”

Source: Jamf

MacDailyNews Take: It took seemingly forever, but IT people of all stripes are finally figuring out the facts (or being replaced with new blood who always knew the facts).