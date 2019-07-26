Google needs Apple so much more than most people think

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Google gets so much more out of its relationship with Apple than most people recognise – I’d argue that Apple is fundamental to the Android company’s business plan.

In fact, I’m not convinced Google would survive were Apple to cease making it the default search engine on iPhones.

Here’s some data from the latest Merkle Digital Marketing Report for 2019 that shows just how important Apple is to Google… “Between mobile and desktop Safari, Apple browsers produced 49% of Google clicks,” the report explains… The report also reveals something that surprised me: Not only is Apple’s Safari driving Google’s business, but Android sort of isn’t. That’s right, all those billions of second-rate Android phones contribute just 24% of Google clicks in contrast to those from Safari.