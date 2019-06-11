Google’s multi-billion dollar search deal with Apple took four months of working ‘every single day’

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers.
A deal like that doesn’t come together overnight, and a new interview with Apple’s former general counsel Bruce Sewell reveals just how involved the most senior levels of both companies were hammering out the details.
“The Google negotiation for example, between Apple and Google over search, probably took us four months,” Sewell said in an interview with Columbia University law students posted to YouTube.
MacDailyNews Take: As Apple continues to dominate and amass the users with disposable income and the proven will to spend it, Google will have to pay even more billions to Apple in order to retain access to them. Google is learning the hard way that, no, you cannot make it up in volume.
2 Comments
it’s called monetizing the user base, aka pimping.
So Apple’s stated conviction to personal data privacy protection means nothing if you wave enough money in their face. Everyone knows Google’s business model is to sell your IP address, and what you search for, to the advertisers. Search for red rain boots, and you get ads back for red rain boots. Gee. How’d that happen?