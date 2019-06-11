Amazon trumps Apple and Google in Kantar’s 2019 global ‘brand value’ report

Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider:

Amazon is now the world leader in terms of brand value, eclipsing both Apple and Google, according to annual Kantar research rankings.

Amazon’s value rose 52% year-over-year to approximately $315.5 billion, Kantar wrote in its updated BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable report. Apple rose a comparatively small 4% to $309.5 billion, allowing it to hold on to second place.

Nipping at its heels was former chart leader Google with $309 billion. Though slipping in position, its value nevertheless rose 2%.