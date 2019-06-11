Apple gains after iPhone assembler Foxconn says it can shift capacity from China

Martin Baccardax reports for TheStreet:

Apple Inc. shares were indicated higher in pre-market trading Tuesday after its key iPhone assembler said it can make the tech giant’s flagship product outside of China, easing concerns that tariffs might disrupt its supply chain.

Han Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, told investors Tuesday that “our production capacity outside China is enough to meet demand from the U.S.”, while noting that the trade situation between the world’s two biggest economies is “increasingly tough”. Apple CEO Tim Cook told CBS News last week that he doesn’t expect China to target his company with specific tariffs…

Young Liu-Way, an incoming member of Foxconn’s re-vamped board of directors, told an investor conference in Taipei that around 25% of the group’s production capacity sits outside of China, allowing it the ability to “respond to (Apple’s) needs in the U.S. market.