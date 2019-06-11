Apple patent details Apple Pencil hover-based gestures for iPad

Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider:

Future iPhones and iPads could work without the user touching the display, with Apple exploring the possibility of using the proximity of fingers or the Apple Pencil to the screen to enable selections and gestures in situations where touching the device isn’t desirable.

Granted to Apple by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday, the patent for “Devices, methods, and user interfaces for interacting with user interface objects via proximity-based and contact-based inputs” aims to solve issues in both of those areas.

In Apple’s solution, there are one or more sensors used to detect proximity of an input object, such as a stylus or a finger, above a touch-sensitive surface, as well as for detecting the intensity of contact with the display.