Apple patent application shows continued work on AirPower-like device

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple may have abandoned plans for its AirPower wireless charger, but that doesn’t mean the company has abandoned plans for such a device. The tech giant has filed for a patent (number 10,320,241) for a “wireless charging system with object recognition.”

The new patent filing involves a wireless power transmitting device that transmits wireless power signals to a wireless power receiving device using output circuitry that includes an array of wireless power transmitting coils that form a wireless charging surface. Control circuitry in the wireless power transmitting device analyzes signals from the measurement circuitry to identify which objects are connected and provide the appropriate level of charging.