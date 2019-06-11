Apple patent application shows continued work on AirPower-like device

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:
Apple may have abandoned plans for its AirPower wireless charger, but that doesn’t mean the company has abandoned plans for such a device. The tech giant has filed for a patent (number 10,320,241) for a “wireless charging system with object recognition.”
The new patent filing involves a wireless power transmitting device that transmits wireless power signals to a wireless power receiving device using output circuitry that includes an array of wireless power transmitting coils that form a wireless charging surface. Control circuitry in the wireless power transmitting device analyzes signals from the measurement circuitry to identify which objects are connected and provide the appropriate level of charging.
MacDailyNews Take: Never say “never.” Maybe someday, we’ll get an AirPower-like charging device from Apple after all!