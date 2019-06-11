Apple Pay goes live in the Netherlands

Apple Pay officially went live in The Netherlands today, with Dutch bank ING leading the charge to bring Apple’s digital payment system to debit and credit card users in the country…
ING customers can activate Apple Pay in the ING Mobile Banking App and add their debit card to the Wallet. Apple Pay works wherever it is possible to make contactless payments, in web shops and in apps.
According to Apple’s regional Apple Pay web page, Apple Pay can be used in The Netherlands with several online and high street retailers including Adidas, ALDI, Amac, ARKET, BCC, Burger King, Capi, cool blue, COS, Decathlon, Douglas, H&M, Jumbo, Lidl, McDonalds, Starbucks, and others.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to everyone in The Netherlands! Inexorably, Apple Pay spreads worldwide!
I just returned from 2 weeks in Ireland where I was able to use Apple Pay for 95% of my charges. Several places told me that I could not use it for charges over €30, but that was not accurate. The only real problems I experienced were from merchants who didn’t know how to enter the amount of the charge on their contactless payment machines.