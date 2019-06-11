Apple Pay goes live in the Netherlands

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors :

Apple Pay officially went live in The Netherlands today, with Dutch bank ING leading the charge to bring Apple’s digital payment system to debit and credit card users in the country…

ING customers can activate Apple Pay in the ING Mobile Banking App and add their debit card to the Wallet. Apple Pay works wherever it is possible to make contactless payments, in web shops and in apps.

According to Apple’s regional Apple Pay web page, Apple Pay can be used in The Netherlands with several online and high street retailers including Adidas, ALDI, Amac, ARKET, BCC, Burger King, Capi, cool blue, COS, Decathlon, Douglas, H&M, Jumbo, Lidl, McDonalds, Starbucks, and others.