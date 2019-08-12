Next-gen iPad Pro said to get triple-lens camera array, dual-lens and bigger 10.2-inch display for new entry-level iPad

According to a Chinese supply chain source, Apple’s next-generation iPad looks to get and upgrade to a dual-lens rear camera with the next-gen iPad Pro models getting triple-lens arrays.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Japanese blog Mac Otakara cited a Chinese supply source over the weekend claiming the fourth-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices will get the same multi-sensor array widely rumored to be coming to Apple’s next iPhone range this year.

Meanwhile, Apple’s rumored new version of its entry-level iPad – a device with a slightly bigger 10.2-inch screen than the existing 9.7-inch model – will inherit the dual lens setup currently seen in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The new iPads will launch in October, claims Mac Otakara‘s source… Apple hasn’t updated its third-generation iPad Pro lineup since October 2018 and its 9.7-inch entry-level iPad since March 2018, so we can reliably expect both to get some sort of refresh soon.