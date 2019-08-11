WSJ reviews Apple Card: The credit card of the future is no card at all

The Apple Card is mostly digital, but the actual titanium card — with just your name, Apple logo and chip — is a handsome addition to your wallet, David Pierce write for The Wall Street Journal:

The Apple Card makes quite an impression. The white titanium slab contains no numbers or expiration date—only your name, an Apple logo and the chip. Whip it out of your wallet and it clatters onto a table with a delightful “tink” sound. The card isn’t the point, though. The Apple Card is mostly a digital being, a combination of expense-tracker and bill-payer in an app on your phone. It’s also something of an ad for Apple Pay, the company’s tech for paying with iPhone, your Apple Watch or your Apple ID. You apply for the Card in the Wallet app, which guides you through a set of simple steps. Tap the plus sign in the upper right corner, choose the Apple Card, enter some personal and income data and you’re off. Goldman Sachs , Apple’s bank partner for the Card, reviews your application, does a TransUnion credit check, and accepts or declines. It works fast: In the time it takes to sign up for an app, I’d been approved for a new credit card. If you request a physical card, it takes a week or so to arrive, but as soon as you’re approved, you can start using the digital version on your phone.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is finally incentivizing the use of Apple Pay. What a brilliant idea!

