UBS survey: Consumers want a folding iPhone and will pay $600 more for it

A UBS survey of consumers found a greater willingness to pay a premium and generally higher interest among Apple buyers for foldable iPhones and iPads.

Over a third of consumers surveyed by UBS recently had “reasonably high” interest in buying a folding smartphone, which the firm said is “particularly important for Apple” and its iPhone. “Price remains the key hurdle in most consumers’ minds, while the adequate average premium vs regular smartphones surveyed to be c. US$400-500,” UBS analysts wrote in a note to investors. “The survey indicates greater willingness to pay a premium (c. $600) and generally higher interest among Apple buyers for foldable products,” UBS added… UBS believes a folding Apple product could come next year, although it said “2021 is more likely.” UBS thinks the first folding Apple product is more likely to be an iPad than an iPhone.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple would easily get a $600 premium on folding iPhones and iPads.

As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019

We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019

If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019