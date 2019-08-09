How printing options in Photos for macOS work

Printing options in Photos for macOS are not quite intuitive, but you will get a regular Print dialog to appear in Photos…

Glenn Fleishman for Macworld:

Quick! First answer that pops into your head: When you press a Print button, what do you think will happen next?

It will print, right? Sure, but not when you’re using Photos for macOS. Printing in that app is a two-step operation missing a familiar cue in the first step about the sequence that follows.

When you select an image or images and select File > Print, the Photos print dialog appears with just a few options… But then there’s that Print button in the lower right-hand corner. Clicking it will surely go ahead and print the picture or pictures? In fact, no…