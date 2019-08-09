Trump administration is drafting an executive order to take on alleged anti-conservative bias at social-media companies

The White House is drafting an executive order intended to address allegations of anti-conservative bias at major social-media companies…

Jack Crowe for National Review:

The specifics of the executive order, such as how it would define bias at what penalties it would impose, remain unclear since the document has not yet been finalized, three White House officials told Politico…

News of the nascent executive order comes one month after President Trump vowed, during a gathering of right-wing social-media personalities, to study “all regulatory and legislative solutions” to combat the anti-conservative bias that he argues runs rampant on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook…

In a largely symbolic gesture, Trump signed an executive order earlier this year requiring that universities agree to promote free speech on campus before they become eligible to receive federal funds.