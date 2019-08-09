Customers begin receiving their titanium Apple Cards

Apple Card completely rethinks everything about the credit card. It represents all the things Apple stands for. Like simplicity, transparency, and privacy. It builds on the incredible ease and security that millions of people love about Apple Pay. And it’s the first card that actually encourages you to pay less interest.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Following the Apple Card’s rollout to a limited number of customers in the Wallet app earlier this week, some are beginning to receive their physical, titanium Apple Card in the mail for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments.

The Apple Card weighs around 14.75 grams, making it slightly heavier than the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card but lighter than an American Express Gold.

The physical Apple Card, made out of titanium, features a clean design with an Apple logo, a chip, and a name. There’s no card number or expiration date on the card, nor is there a CVV on the back. Instead, these details are stored in the Wallet app for added security in the event the card is lost or stolen. The back of the Apple Card also has a minimalistic design with embossed Goldman Sachs and Mastercard logos and a magstripe.