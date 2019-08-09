Totally rebuilt, greatly improved Apple Maps now available in Texas, Louisiana, and southern Mississippi

Apple’s Maps app is being rebuilt from the ground up to better reflect the world around you. The new underlying map uses Apple data and features enhanced geographic context like pedestrian paths and parks, more detailed building outlines and parking lots, better road network coverage, and more. You’ll also be able to get where you’re going with improved routes, whether you’re on the road or on foot.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The improvements first rolled out in Northern California in July 2018, followed by Hawaii and Southern California in November 2018, and Arizona, New Mexico, and the Las Vegas metropolitan area in April 2019. Now, the updated data is available across Texas, Louisiana, and the southern half of Mississippi, as Apple continues its pattern of rolling out the updated maps in adjacent continental U.S. states.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Texas, Louisiana, and southern Mississippi! Apple’s new Maps data is coming to the entire country by the end of the year!

We expect to roll out this map across the entire US by the end of this year and select other countries next year. — Craig Federighi, June 3, 2019