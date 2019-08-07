J.D. Power Survey reveals general consumer interest in Apple Card is ‘remarkably high’

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

J.D. Power conducted a pulse survey that delves into consumer perception and awareness of the Apple Card offering, and compared those results with data from its ongoing syndicated studies addressing the credit card market.

Ultimately, J.D. Power found that awareness is already remarkably high for the Apple Card and many credit card customers are likely to apply when it becomes available… The Apple Card has not even launched yet, and 38% of U.S. adults are already aware of it. Among those who are aware of the card, 35% say that they are somewhat or very likely to apply for the card. Those numbers are even higher among younger credit card customers. Among 18-29 year-olds, over half (52%) are aware of the Apple Card.

“This is a strong level of awareness, especially for a product that is not yet available to the public and has not been heavily marketed,” says J.D. Power… Perhaps not surprisingly, 52% of Apple Pay users say they are likely to apply for the Apple Card in the next 12 months.