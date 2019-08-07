Disney to bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ for same price as Netflix

Vibhuti Sharma and Lisa Richwine for Reuters:

Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday said it would offer a $13-per-month bundle of its three streaming services starting in November, a move to attract audiences who have embraced digital services such as Netflix Inc. Disney’s bundle includes family-friendly digital offering Disney+, sports service ESPN+, and Hulu, which will cater to adults, for a $5-per-month discount. The Hulu offering in the bundle will include commercials. That price is the same as Netflix’s most popular plan, which allows streaming on two devices simultaneously. Hulu is currently available for $5.99 a month with ads, or $11.99 without ads. ESPN+, which offers sports that are not shown on ESPN’s cable channels, including Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts, rugby and some professional baseball and soccer games, costs $4.99 a month. Disney+ on its own will cost $6.99 when it starts streaming on Nov. 12 with a slate of new and classic TV shows and movies.

MacDailyNews Take: And, not only that, but, according to CEO Bob Iger, Disney+ will be rebooting ‘Home Alone’ for all you filthy animals!

Good thing Apple’s getting into the game this year as the field is going to get very crowded. There will be a limit as to how much cord-cutters will want to pay for these various streaming services which, when you add them together approaches the old cable/satellite bill. We currently subscribe to Sony’s PlayStation Vue, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and more, with Apple TV+ a definite add soon. How much is too much? And, how much media can you really consume, anyway?