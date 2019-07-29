Tropical trees, mid-century design: One-of-a-kind Apple store coming to South Florida

Rob Wile for The Miami Herald:

Congratulations, South Florida Apple lovers: Your loyalty is being rewarded with a one-of-a-kind store at Aventura Mall… On Aug. 10, a grand opening will be held for what will be the largest Apple store among the nine now in South Florida. It’s designed to cater to the thousands of gadget geeks who already frequent the Northeast Miami-Dade location each year.

Chris Brathwaite, senior director of Apple retail design, said the store’s look was executed with South Florida features in mind. It will feature all-white precast concrete, with enormous steel beams supporting a vaulted ceiling, to create a multi-floor “double-height” space. Part of the store will also be “outside,” if not totally outdoors, as it sits beneath a clear-glass enclosure.

The new store also comes with 344 jobs, about 40 more than at the mall’s existing Apple location. All current employees there will move to the new location.