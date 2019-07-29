Apple set to release new 16-inch MacBook Pro with narrow bezel in September

Aaron Lee and Willis Ke for DigiTimes:

Apple is set to release in September 2019 new MacBook Pro featuring ultra-narrow bezel to accommodate a 16-inch screen… Taiwan’s ODM Quanta Computer is expected to be the sole contract producer.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect a unit near the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with a larger 16-inch display, thanks to “ultra-narrow bezel.”

In addition, the new MacBook Pro is expected to include a return to the acclaimed scissor keyboard as Apple replaces the rather problematic butterfly keyboard which saved approximately half a millimeter about which no one not named Jony gave a rat’s ass.