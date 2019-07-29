Apple set to release new 16-inch MacBook Pro with narrow bezel in September

Aaron Lee and Willis Ke for DigiTimes:

Apple is set to release in September 2019 new MacBook Pro featuring ultra-narrow bezel to accommodate a 16-inch screen…

Taiwan’s ODM Quanta Computer is expected to be the sole contract producer.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect a unit near the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with a larger 16-inch display, thanks to “ultra-narrow bezel.”

In addition, the new MacBook Pro is expected to include a return to the acclaimed scissor keyboard as Apple replaces the rather problematic butterfly keyboard which saved approximately half a millimeter about which no one not named Jony gave a rat’s ass.

  1. In backpacking, where space and weight really matters, we have a mantra — “Take care of the ounces and the pounds will take care of themselves.” The idea is, size and weight are cumulative effects.

  3. For the first time in many years, this laptop seems compelling.

    Hopefully, there won’t be some deal breaker like memory limitations or ridiculous price.

