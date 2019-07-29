16-year-old wins inaugural Fortnite World Cup and $3 million

Matthew Humphries for PC Magazine:

The first ever Fortnite World Cup has ended with $30 million of prizes awarded and one teenager from Pennsylvania walking away $3 million richer.

If you think playing video games doesn’t pay, go talk to 16-year-old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf. As Polygon reports, yesterday Bugha managed to win the Solos competition at the first Fortnite World Cup and walked away with $3 million in prize money.

He managed to score 59 points over six rounds, comfortably beating second place player Harrison “Psalm” Chang who scored just 33 points.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Bugha!

Put a good portion of those winnings in AAPL and you’ll be all set for the foreseeable future. Enjoy the dividends!

