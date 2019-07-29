Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes strength and recovery for victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Charlotte Henry for The Mac Observer:

Tim Cook expressed his sorrow after a shooting incident not far from Apple’s headquarters. The Apple CEO also thanked first responders who dealt with the incident. The shooting happened less than an hour away from Apple’s campus. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that three people were killed and 15 injured during the shooting, some critically.

Deeply saddened by the news of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a beloved community tradition in Northern California. Wishing strength and recovery to our neighbors in Gilroy, the victims and their families. Much gratitude to the first responders. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 29, 2019

MacDailyNews Note: The Gilroy Polic Department have asked for direct witness who have not yet spoken to police to please do so as soon as possible: