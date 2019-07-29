Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes strength and recovery for victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Charlotte Henry for The Mac Observer:
Tim Cook expressed his sorrow after a shooting incident not far from Apple’s headquarters. The Apple CEO also thanked first responders who dealt with the incident.
The shooting happened less than an hour away from Apple’s campus. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that three people were killed and 15 injured during the shooting, some critically.
Deeply saddened by the news of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a beloved community tradition in Northern California. Wishing strength and recovery to our neighbors in Gilroy, the victims and their families. Much gratitude to the first responders.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 29, 2019
MacDailyNews Note: The Gilroy Polic Department have asked for direct witness who have not yet spoken to police to please do so as soon as possible:
If you were a witness to the #GilroyActiveShooter and have not yet talked to police, please call 408-846-0583. You can also go the Gilroy Police Department right now and give your statement to an officer. Please only direct witnesses who saw something.
— Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019
5 Comments
Yet another unstable white supremacist with access to military-grade firearms. The site was well policed, so you can’t blame this one on the victims for being unprepared. Background checks might save more lives than just thoughts and prayers.
Direct quote from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter Santino William Legan:
“Why overcrowd towns and pave more open space to make room for hordes of mestizos and Silicon Valley white twats?”
Sounds more like a deranged Lib environmentalist global warming wacko than a “white supremacist.” I don’t hear “white supremacists” calling each other “white twats.”
No, but you do hear them calling women that.
AP: Lagan “appeared to have posted a photo of a Smokey Bear sign warning about fire danger with a caption that instructed people to read the novel “Might Is Right” by Ragnar Redbeard. The book, published in 1890, includes principles related to social Darwinism and is described as including misogynistic and racist ideas.”
Misogynistic, as in referring to women as “twats.” Racist, as in referring to non-Aryans as “mestizos.”
I will agree that it sounds deranged, as does your reference to “wackos.” Do we agree that deranged wacko teenagers shouldn’t have access to AK-47s?
If everyone attending would have been carrying, we could have upped the body count to a more acceptable U.S. tally.