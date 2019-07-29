UBS raises Apple price target ahead of Tuesday earnings report

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raised his price target on Apple Inc.’s stock to $235 from $225 on Monday, a day before the company is due to report fiscal third-quarter earnings.

He has a buy rating on the stock, which has risen 32% so far this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 17%.

MacDailyNews Take: As usual, we’ll bring you Apple’s results right around 4:30pm EDT on Tuesday and then cover Apple’s conference call with analysts with live notes starting at 5pm EDT.

