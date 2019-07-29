macOS Catalina: How to use the new features in Safari 13

Roman Loyola for Macworld:

Safari is probably the most frequently used app in macOS. Fortunately, with the upgrade to macOS Catalina, Safari gets a few helpful new features.

The start page has a new way to help you get to the websites you want to visit. It still shows Favorites and Frequently Visited websites as in previous versions, but now there’s a Siri Suggestions section that lists recently-visited sites, Reading List links, iCloud Tabs, links sent to you via Messages, and more.