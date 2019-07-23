iPhone XR is far and away Apple’s most popular iPhone model in the U.S.

The iPhone XR is currently far and away Apple’s top-selling iPhone model in the U.S.
Right now, it makes up just under half of all new iPhone models sold in Apple’s biggest market. That’s the highest percentage of sales for a single iPhone model since the iPhone 6 back in 2015.
These figures come from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).
While the iPhone XR is certainly not cheap, it’s significantly cheaper than the iPhone XS and XS Max. Its spec might be slightly lower, but not enough to put customers off. Altogether, Apple’s latest generation of iPhones make up 67% of U.S. sales in the third quarter of the year.
MacDailyNews Take: As expected.
Why would the hoi polloi choose the 5.8-inch iPhone XS when they can get the 6.1-inch iPhone XR? They don’t know the difference between LCD and OLED, they have no idea what 3D Touch is, and it looks/works pretty much the same to them – plus it comes in colors (that they’ll immediately cover with a case; no matter, colors sell). — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2018
As Apple intended. The iPhone XR is the X-class iPhone for the masses! – MacDailyNews, October 16, 2018
3 Comments
Yep, Apples iPhones have gotten too expensive
I tend to agree that the entry level price (for a new iPhone, not a previous year model) and overall price range for new iPhones has increased a great deal – far more than I would have preferred. The fact that they are still selling well is a tribute to people’s continued attraction to Apple’s most successful device ever.
If I recall correctly, there was outrage when the original iPhone (2g) was released at $499, then quickly reduced to $399 (Apple compensated early adopters with store credit). Apple maintained that price point for a couple of years, I believe, then started creeping up to $499 and $599. The release of the larger iPhones started the major price jumps. It is a judgment call whether the new iPhones are worth their sticker price. Personally, I choose to save a lot of money by purchasing an older model . I am currently using an iPhone 7 that I got 6 months ago.
Please note I was referring to the “actual” price of the iPhone (unlocked), not the subsidized cost from AT&T and other vendors. I just completed a quick check and it looks like the first major iPhone price jump above the $599 range started with the 6S in 2015.