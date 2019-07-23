iPhone XR is far and away Apple’s most popular iPhone model in the U.S.

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

The iPhone XR is currently far and away Apple’s top-selling iPhone model in the U.S.

Right now, it makes up just under half of all new iPhone models sold in Apple’s biggest market. That’s the highest percentage of sales for a single iPhone model since the iPhone 6 back in 2015.

These figures come from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

While the iPhone XR is certainly not cheap, it’s significantly cheaper than the iPhone XS and XS Max. Its spec might be slightly lower, but not enough to put customers off. Altogether, Apple’s latest generation of iPhones make up 67% of U.S. sales in the third quarter of the year.