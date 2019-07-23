Apple stock gets its third buy in a row

Christine Brown for SmarterAnalyst:

After Wedbush and Cowen & Co. gave Apple Inc a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Apple Inc today and set a price target of $245.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.52, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $235 price target.

Apple Inc’s market cap is currently $954.7B and has a P/E ratio of 17.43.