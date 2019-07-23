Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro said to be coming this October, starting over $3000

Apple’s release window for their oft-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro has been narrowed down, Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider, with a new supply chain report suggesting that pricing will start at over US$3,000.

The 16-inch screen is again said to be a LCD model, running at 3072 pixels wide, by 1920. Assembly duties are said to be performed by Quanta and Foxconn. Should the new model have the same pixel density as the existing MacBook Pro, that suggests the screen is approximately a 16.4-inch display on the diagonal. At present, it isn’t clear if the report by UDN is uniquely sourced, or a repeat of previous predictions by Ming-Chi Kuo or other venues. UDN also believes that the model will come in starting at about NT$90000, over $3000.

MacDailyNews Take: Starting at $2,999 is our best guess. So, actually, it should be just a shade under three grand to start. But, you never know, Apple could ignore the $3000 psychological barrier and go for $3,199 or $3,249 to start since it is the flagship portable professional Macintosh.

If starting prices exceed $3,000, like the Mac Pro which starts at $5,999, the 16-inch MacBook Pro wouldn’t be for average Mac users, but set apart for the pros.

For comparison, Apple’s 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, starts at $2,799.