Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro said to be coming this October, starting over $3000

Apple’s release window for their oft-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro has been narrowed down, Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider, with a new supply chain report suggesting that pricing will start at over US$3,000.
Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:
The 16-inch screen is again said to be a LCD model, running at 3072 pixels wide, by 1920. Assembly duties are said to be performed by Quanta and Foxconn. Should the new model have the same pixel density as the existing MacBook Pro, that suggests the screen is approximately a 16.4-inch display on the diagonal.
At present, it isn’t clear if the report by UDN is uniquely sourced, or a repeat of previous predictions by Ming-Chi Kuo or other venues. UDN also believes that the model will come in starting at about NT$90000, over $3000.
MacDailyNews Take: Starting at $2,999 is our best guess. So, actually, it should be just a shade under three grand to start. But, you never know, Apple could ignore the $3000 psychological barrier and go for $3,199 or $3,249 to start since it is the flagship portable professional Macintosh.
If starting prices exceed $3,000, like the Mac Pro which starts at $5,999, the 16-inch MacBook Pro wouldn’t be for average Mac users, but set apart for the pros.
For comparison, Apple’s 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, starts at $2,799.
2 Comments
I love Apple products. But I am getting worried about pricing. The starting price for a 13″ MBP is $1299, which is viable for most people. The $1499 version of the 13″ MBP is what I am getting for my son for college. I would prefer to have some lower-priced options, but I also appreciate the value of Apple products.
However, if you want a Mac laptop with a display that is larger than 13″, then the minimum price jumps substantially. The starting price for a 15″ MBP is $2399 — $1100 higher than the base 13″ MBP. Granted, there is a lot more to the 15″ MBP than just a larger display. But my point is that Mac buyers have no option for a larger laptop display without paying a lot more for the whole package. If you would like the performance equivalent of the 13″ MBP with a 15″ display, then you are out of luck.
This is something that Apple needs to fix. You shouldn’t have to be a pro user with a pro budget to purchase a Mac laptop with a 15″ display. I know that Apple loves to jam all kinds of technology into its products, but Apple needs to find a way to keep its devices affordable, too.
Apple protects its 34% profit-margins above all — they could care less about affordability. Or the ‘average’ person. ‘Work two jobs, eat ramen, save your money, spend it all on us’ should be their motto….