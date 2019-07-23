Millennials’ credit activity bodes well for forthcoming Apple Card

Luke McGrath for Bloomberg:

Cash is king in many of life’s situations, from wedding presents to real estate transactions. It’s also the most preferred credit card perk in the U.S.

A new CreditCards.com survey found 49% of American adults have a cash back credit card, a six percent increase from last year. It’s an easy option for consumers who don’t want to worry about complicated point systems or meeting certain spending requirements.

“Cash back is a great starting point because it’s so simple,” said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com. “Just think of it as free money.”

Millennials cashed in more than any other generation. Half of 23 to 38 year-olds received cash back from their credit cards at least monthly. Roughly a quarter did so weekly. The generation’s credit activity bodes well for the upcoming Apple Card, said Rossman. One of the main draws of the card, which is a partnership between the tech company and Goldman Sachs, is that cash rewards are paid out to customers the same day as the purchase. Most cash back cards offer rewards monthly.