Apple seeks Mac Pro parts tariff exclusion after moving production to China from Texas

Mark Gurman and Mark Niquette report for Bloomberg:
Apple Inc. has asked the Trump administration to exclude components that make up the forthcoming Mac Pro high-end desktop computer from import tariffs, weeks after planning to re-locate production of the line to China from Texas.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is seeking relief from duties of 25% on key Mac Pro parts and accessories that go with it, ranging from the stainless steel and aluminum frame, power supplies, internal cables and circuit boards, and its optional wheels, according to filings posted by the Office of U.S. Trade Representative.
U.S. President Donald Trump has promised relief if companies can show that parts or products can only be obtained in China, aren’t “strategically important” to Chinese industrial programs, or that the duties would cause “severe economic harm.” Trump has tweeted that companies won’t face a tariff if they make their goods “at home in the USA.”
The new Mac Pro will be manufactured in China, a person familiar with the company’s plans said last month, shifting production of what had been Apple’s only major device assembled in the U.S. The previous design had been built in Texas since 2013.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple can likely show that many of the Mac Pro’s parts can only be obtained in China and aren’t “strategically important” to Chinese industrial programs along with the fact that product assembly is only a small part of the total cost of a product.
Regardless, on the face of it, given only a cursory glance, it’s a bad PR look in the U.S. for flush-with-cash Apple to be moving production from Texas to China while asking for a “tax break.” That’s how the average schmo on the street is going to see this.
Us average schmos are much smarter that the silicon valley putz give us credit for.
They should have moved that factory to China in 2014 but because Apple was terrified of ‘political blowback’ users had to wait for years for an update. Before people start flaming do some cursory research on the idiotic issues Apple had in that Texas factory which would never had happened in China. First they couldn’t get workers (“F–k me turn screws for hours a day at a bench. That’s a stupid ass f–k job” ) and then they couldn’t get parts. A report shows Apple couldn’t get special screws , then after having offered huge bounties for screws, the CEO (the CEO !) of the screw factory ‘hand delivered’ the screws in dozens of trips , in his LEXUS SEDAN.
(Go Google it if you don’t believe me).
Finally Apple had the balls to say ‘enough of this political correctness” and get this shit done and the new Mac Pro out.
People should just Admit it : THERE ARE CERTAIN JOBS AMERICAN WORKERS AREN’T INTERESTED IN ( you know like picking fruit the hot sun) . But politicians keep flaming the flames.
Article:
“The United States faces a need for nearly 3.5 million manufacturing jobs over the next decade, and 2 million of those jobs are likely to go unfilled due to a skills gap, according to new research from Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute.”
CBS News 2019
“As the economy roars ahead, blue-collar and lower-paid industries are having a tough time finding workers. They’re raising pay, sweetening perks and even doing away with requirements like drug testing in order to fill their openings. ”
I know I’m going to get 1 million down votes but the truth is the truth.
I hope Trump does NOT approve the tax exception for Apple. The only way the U.S. will ever have a chance to get some of these tech jobs back will be with a serious and long-term commitment from the very companies who moved to China. This must be led by the tech sector since that type of manufacturing skill is what we need for every industry now and in the future. We must educate our nation’s workers to do these jobs. Again, the tech titans must lead this effort.
Most importantly, without these skills, our nation will eventually and rapidly become beholden to those nations possessing these skills. This is perhaps the biggest threat facing our nation and it is already upon us. This is such a huge national security threat that it is unimaginable we have let it happen. We are all guilty and allowed our desire for cheaper products (greed) to surplant our common sense and forethought.
WAKE UP AMERICA!!!