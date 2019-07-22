Flight evacuated after image of suicide vest AirDropped to Apple devices

Kari Paul for The Guardian:

A flight out of Newark was evacuated when someone sent an image of a suicide vest to multiple Apple devices on the plane as passengers awaited takeoff, the latest warning that Apple’s AirDrop feature can be used for more than flirting and sharing memes.

Passengers on a Tampa-bound JetBlue flight received an unsettling surprise on Saturday when someone sent them the image through Apple’s AirDrop feature, which allows users to share content with nearby devices through Bluetooth technology.

The plane was evacuated, and was able to take off after Port Authority police and bomb-sniffing dogs concluded there was no threat on board. But police have been unable to identify who sent the image in question.

Unsolicited AirDrop messages have both been popular, and a concern, since the feature was first introduced in 2011. The feature allows Apple users to send photos to anyone in a 30ft radius, and lets users accept or decline an image when it is sent. However, the request includes an image preview that users are forced to see before responding.