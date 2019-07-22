Apple’s watchOS 5.3 delivers ECG app to Canada and Singapore

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Apple is today launching the ECG app in two additional countries. With the release of watchOS 5.3, the ECG app and irregular heart rate notifications to Canada and Singapore.

The electrocardiagram sensor hardware is included in all Apple Watch Series 4 units, but is disabled through software in countries where it has not got approval. The good news is Apple Watch Series 4 owners in Canada and Singapore can now update to watchOS 5.3 to use the ECG app.

The ECG app uses the electrodes in the Digital Crown and in the back of the watch to take an ECG reading, measuring the electrical pulses of your heart, not simply the heart beat rate. This allows the watch to diagnose cases of atrial fibrillation.