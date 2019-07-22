Apple releases iOS 12.4 with iPhone migration, support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan, and more

Apple today released iOS 12.4 which introduces iPhone migration to directly transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, includes enhancements to Apple News+ and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. This update:
iPhone migration
• Introduces the ability to wirelessly transfer data and migrate directly from an old iPhone to a new iPhone during setup
Apple News
• Makes downloaded issues accessible in the My Magazines section, both online and offline
• Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed
• Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues by selecting History > Clear > Clear All
Other improvements and fixes
• Includes a security fix for the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch and re-enables Walkie-Talkie functionality
This release also includes support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Walkie-Talkie and schnappy, too!
1 Comment
Transferring data to a new iPhone can take a long time. With iPhones now having 250+ GB of potential data I have been in the situation that I do not have space on my Mac for a backup. This is important because if you want to saving setting and passwords then the phone has to be encrypted.
Hopefully this will allow transfer of all information because the hardest thing about getting a new phone is setting it up fully.