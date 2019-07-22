Apple poaches Tesla engineer with vehicle interior design experience

Mark Gurman and Dana Hull for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. has hired Steve MacManus, at least the third Tesla Inc. engineering executive to join the Cupertino, California-based technology giant in the last year.

MacManus, a Tesla vice president in charge of engineering for car interiors and exteriors, left the carmaker recently and has since joined Apple as a senior director, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked at Tesla from 2015, after stints at Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley Motors and Aston Martin.

Apple also brought in former Tesla drive systems vice president Michael Schwekutsch in March and former chief vehicle engineer Doug Field last August.