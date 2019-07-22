Apple releases tvOS 12.4

Roger Fingas for AppleInsider:

Apple on Monday issued the completed version of tvOS 12.4, the latest update for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.

Changes are so far believed to be limited to bugfixes and security, since nothing major was noticed in prior betas. The last developer beta of tvOS 12.4 was seeded on June 11.

Apple is meanwhile preparing tvOS 13 for this fall. That software will include a redesigned homescreen, support for Sony and Microsoft gamepads, and above all multiple profiles, allowing people to use their own watchlists, preferences, and Apple Music libraries.