Apple releases macOS 10.14.6

Apple today released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 update improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:
• Makes downloaded issues available in the My Magazines section of Apple News+, both online and offline
• Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed
• Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues in Apple News+ by selecting History > Clear > Clear All
• Addresses an issue which prevents creation of a new Boot Camp partition on iMac and Mac mini with Fusion Drive
• Resolves an issue that may cause a hang during a restart
• Resolves a graphics issue that may occur when waking from sleep
• Fixes an issue that may cause fullscreen video to appear black on Mac mini
• Improves file sharing reliability over SMB

MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps the last Mojave update before macOS Catalina debuts. Go get it, it’s snappy!

